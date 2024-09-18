Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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Joe Douglas's avatar
Joe Douglas
Sep 19, 2024

Hope the move goes well, Ollie. You're a braver man that I moving to London.

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1 reply by Ollie
Jodi Sh. Doff's avatar
Jodi Sh. Doff
Sep 18, 2024

I'll miss your stuff, but wishing you best of luck! (no going back and working my way through your archives. I didn't realize there were other sections!)

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