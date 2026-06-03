There’s a candle between us; all else is shadow. As our eyes adjust, our home emerges: the roses embossed on chocolate boxes, feathery handwriting in your many journals, the watercolour brushes I once used, retired in jam jars, the medieval tapestry we found in a charity shop the day we moved in.

We can’t move from here. When the Overground passes, our stacked belongings rumble, but we’ve stopped fearing the avalanche.

You lift the letter from its envelope, waving it close to the flame. Health hazard. Mice. More suitable accommodations.

The flame touches the letter and lights your best smile.

Messages from the Log is a series of exactly 100-word flash pieces — memories, observations, fiction — that has been running for over two years now, with this piece being #76.

About a week ago (28th May 2026), I came across Meg Pokrass’ latest flash fiction prompt and the story above immediately popped into my head. I love creative writing prompts - often use them in my journaling - and I thought this would be a good one to try and include in my own series. To see how other writers interpreted the prompt, visit her Substack and read the comments: