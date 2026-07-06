Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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LaMonica Curator's avatar
LaMonica Curator
19h

Writing to post digitally about writing physically 🤔 —quite good!

It’s a bit like an Escher, one begins to ponder the loop and the origin. What’s funny is we know how it started, by note and pen. Yet time has folded until we don’t quite know when…

When did we lose the hand to loose the pen, only to feel the call to pick it up, begin again?

Writing by hand is becoming a guilty pleasure for some, a torture for others. Imagine that!

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