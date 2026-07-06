Writing a postcard outside Irene's

Previous correspondence with Talia.

2nd May 2026

Dear Talia,

Sunshine has finally arrived in London! Everyone in shorts and T-shirt, music blasting out of cars down Denmark Hill. I have, of course, left the house all dressed in black. Feeling very Velvet Underground! I’m having an iced americano and raspberry Danish sat outside Irene’s bakery. The ladies next to me are smoking up a storm and gossiping about their neighbour. Sending you some London sunshine.

Ollie xx

An Honest Eds card from Talia

Stamp date: 26 June 2026

Hallooo Ollie!

A little vintage TO love. Honest Eds was a massive discount “dollarama” type store near the Annex area (Blr + Bathurst). At Xmas, he’d give turkeys away for cheap. Like much of Toronto history it’s now a condo dev. The street, Markham, used to house art galleries and a cool VHS/DVD record rental store + records + tapes. That’s life I guess. CHANGE.

We have our final Velvets tribute next Wed June 24 at The Paradise Theatre — a rescued architectural frat of an old movie theatre that doubles as a 🎵 venue. Gerard Malanga, artist, poet and “whip boy” of Warhol’s factory is coming up to read from his latest poetry collection and do a silkscreen workshop in my ‘hood, “Parkdale”. I’ll sing Venus in Furs + All Tomorrows Parties while we screen the films + join at the workshop the next day before scooting down to see Paul Simon play in our beloved waterfront ampitheatre. This has remained despite the terrible, controversial tear down of the surrounding area by our loathed Premiere to make way for a spa! It benefits his cronies + friends. He’s also destroyed the Science Centre + is threatening to destroy the Toronto Island by expanding the airport. Honestly. Why does greed have to be the sword of the “almighty” insecure dudes. Literally: pimples on donkey’s asses.

Apologies for the political rant — I rarely get concerned but this guy is ruining the city for personal gain. Hopefully PM Carney, Oxford grad, will do the right thing. I’m doubtful. Economics rarely supports cultural + social welfare.

Ok! I’ve been reading up a storm. Abraham Verghese + Patrick Rothfuss + a ton of musicians memoirs. Speaking of, I’ve dug out some old recordings I made in 🎵 school + may make a 50 of them. Also eyeing playing a collection of punk songs I randomly wrote after a break up years ago for my 50th bday! What fun! I pen all styles: country, rap, sappy love ballads. It’s fun. Lastly, just wrapping up a children’s picture book course. Wrote 3 stories. Will polish one. Let’s see. I’ve decided [I’m] unsure about the photo exhibit but may still go for it. I need to get a quote to frame the artwork.

Nice cool summer ahead here. Booked a cottage for once so will do another road trip with Zoe. Your photos and IG posts look lovely as always. I hope the lightness of a pleasant day fills your heart and soul — Oh + I mentioned I found my diary of our Mtl. adventures — too funny!

Sending a big hug. This card is made by a dear friend, Julia, who had an art gallery after Toronto’s famous white squirrel. She’s the fabulous dream therapist/interpreter I mentioned.

MUAH! HAPPY TORONTO PRIDE when this reaches you! xx Talia ❤️

Previous cards to Margot.

Sunday 5 July, 2026

Dear Margot,

I saw this card in a music shop here in London - Rough Trade East - and immediately remembered when we used to go on car trips or journeys, and they would put on The Cure on the radio, and you’d sing along. Do you remember. The Cure is that band that plays the “Spiderman” song, that I know that you like.

Which other songs of theirs do you like? And which are your favourite bands? Which song do you like to sing?

In October, when you come visit me at the guesthouse, I’m going to ask your parents to take us on a ride and listen to music. I want to hear you sing! And can you dance like Robert Smith? If not, ask your dad to teach you.

Kisses from your godfather,

Oliver