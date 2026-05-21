Awake to the trees at the top of the mountain, seen every morning from the writer’s seat.

Awake to the cats that rushed through green ferns while maitacas flew overhead.

Awake to the many notebooks and journals that lined my passage through Earth.

Awake to each blade of grass and fallen leaf swept into the white canvas bag and then carried to the composting heap.

Awake to the banana bread made in the evenings and enjoyed with coffee.

Awake to the sound of rain that lulled me into sleep.

Awake, now, to the blessing of a commuter train crossing London.

Bethnal Green station. Photo by the author.

Messages from the Log is a series of exactly 100-word flash pieces — memories, observations, fiction — that has been running for over two years, with this piece being #75.

If you enjoyed “Awake”, you may also like: