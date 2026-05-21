Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
9h

Awake to living in the moments that matter!

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1 reply by Ollie
Jenne Street's avatar
Jenne Street
20h

Aun, tan sueñe. (I am making Spanish nonbinary by ending nouns with -e.)

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