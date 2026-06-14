Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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Karla Portch's avatar
Karla Portch
3d

I love this so much. Two of my favourite people connecting over two of my favourite things, reading and writing. I also love the title. You are doing an exceptional job of pulling out awesome titles from the letters. Looking forward to the next instalment!

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3 replies by Ollie and others
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
6d

Ah, snail mail! You are reviving why we write letters and why they get saved.

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2 replies by Ollie and others
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