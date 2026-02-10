She woke from a dream of their London bedroom – their books stacked by the bed, his breathing beside her. A sharp pang: how far she’d travelled from that shared life to this solitary one in Brazil.

She messaged him on WhatsApp. He replied with a smile emoticon, said he felt nostalgic too. The dust had settled; they’d made the impossible possible: separate continents, new realities.

During their last months together, she’d often thought: very soon I won’t touch his head like this anymore.

That evening, writing in her diary, she noticed the date. It would have been their twenty-first anniversary.