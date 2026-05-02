Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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Jane Doutré's avatar
Jane Doutré
4d

I do like a letter in the post! Thank you for sharing Ollie, Karla and Margot.

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1 reply by Ollie
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
4d

I love this series, Ollie, and am so glad to be a part of it, especially as folks give up on snail mail, to my dismay. Nothing quite like getting a note or letter from someone you care about or who has thought of you, don't you think? I treasure my letter from you, dear Ollie! and these from Karla and you! And then the stamps too!

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