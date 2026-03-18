He walks around Ruskin Park on weekends. The almond trees are in blossom again by the bandstand, and an old man on a bench basks in the sunshine.



He takes a bath in the dark when he gets home, just a small white candle for company. Dead ancestors, and even a few dead pets, are called upon to protect his family.



Then he lies on the borrowed bed, counting clouds speeding east. He sends a silent prayer to those he never met; to those without shelter, peace or happiness that night. May they be protected from the folly of others.

Ruskin Park. Photo by the author.

Messages from the Log is a series of exactly 100-word flash pieces — memories, observations, fiction — that has been running for two years, with this piece being #73.

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