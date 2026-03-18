Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
19h

Thank you Ollie 🙏

This flash from your inner world lights up mine ✨ both timeless and timely ✨ it speaks (to me) from a place of deep connectedness across perceived individualities, differences and distances 💗 soothing in its loneliness, comforting in the dark.

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
1d

Poetic, evocative, perfect, Ollie

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