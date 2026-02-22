Letter writing in Messalina’s home

Sunday 7th December 2025

Dear Jenne,

It’s been so long since we’ve written to each other... or seen each other! How are you? How’s life in Cornwall? How’s Eladio? And how are the new kitties settling in? They remind me so much of my babies, Paçoca and Amora, whom we adopted when they were 2 months old, just before the pandemic, and they were a lifeline for me when we had to shut the guesthouse down and the days in the Brazilian countryside suddenly stretched away. I keep forgetting that you visited the guesthouse just before it had opened back in 2005/6. So much has changed since then and I wonder what you’d make of it now!

It’s currently 10:25 a.m. on a grey Sunday and I’m sitting in Alberto’s living room. He’s an Italian painter, married to my friend Bia’s uncle Nelson; they’re currently in Brazil, at their beach house in Pipa (a coastal town in the northeast with amazing beaches, apparently) and I’ve been asked to stay in his flat and take care of his cat, Messalina. This is my second stint and, like the last time, I’ll be staying for 5 months.

I’m really glad you agreed to become one of my pen pals (again!) I actually still have some of the letters you wrote to me back when you lived in New York. As for the mix CDs you sent, I saved all the track listings in the Cloud (I had to donate everything back in 2019, when my relationship with Kevin had come to an end and I was returning to Brazil, to help Martin with mom’s care and the guesthouse.) That massive CD collection I had, spread out across various albums, was just too heavy for me to take home, so I left them all outside the door of a charity in Hampstead. I sometimes think about dropping by and checking to see if they are still there (including your mixes!) but I suspect they are long gone. I like to think that someone bought my entire CD collection and now enjoys your mixes.

***

It’s now 5:12 p.m. I just came back from spending an enjoyable afternoon with some friends in Central London. We met up at the National Portrait Gallery’s café at 11:30 am and hung out for a bit before heading off to the Cortauld to see an American artist’s exhibition, Wayne Thiebauld – do you know him by any chance?

It was quite expensive for what we got: £18 for just two rooms of paintings! However, that also gave us access to their incredible permanent collection, with Degas, Monet, Van Gogh and other impressive and well known artists (and pieces) just hanging there… I was blown away. They also had a great shop and I ended up buying postcards and Christmas cards. We didn’t have time to see everything as we’d planned to eat something and do our Secret Santa. I was given a book, “We’ll Prescribe You a Cat” by Syou Ishida. It sounds like the perfect Xmas holiday read.

Jenne, have you heard of Substack? Do you read or follow anyone over there? It’s a bit like a blogging site, but for newsletters. Quite popular with writers. Anyway, I’ve decided to start an epistolary series over there, where I’ll be posting my letter exchanges with friends. It’s mostly for people who pay to subscribe to my newsletter though sometimes I’ll share a freebie, so free subscribers can see what they might be able to read if they join. Would you like to take part? I’d give you a paid subscription so you could see what people say about our letters, plus read the others (Jane, for example, is also an invited pen pal.) Alternatively, we can keep our correspondence just between us. Whatever you prefer!

I’m here at Alberto’s for the next five months (until the start of May) and will then move on with my suitcase, off to the next pet sit. I hope I get to hear from you before I leave but, in any case, Alberto can keep the letters until I drop by to collect them. It’s not an issue.

Sending you loads of love and look forward to hearing from you soon!

Xx Ollie

A Wayne Thiebaud postcard to Talia

Friday 2nd January 2026

Dear Talia, this postcard will only reach you by the time you are in New Mexico, where I hope you have a warm break.

I just found a lovely Colombian café/shop near me and had an empanada with coffee + milk. There’s a large graffiti of Gabriel García Marquez outside, which I’ll photograph on my way home. It felt like a good omen after our chat on “100 Years of Solitude”! Hope you make some nice friends on your holiday.

Ollie xx

Talia’s postcard and Jenne’s letter

Thurs 11 Dec 2025

Dear Ollie,

How exciting to receive your letter! I thought, “Hmm. That handwriting looks a bit familiar,” having completely forgotten that you would be writing me. First glance at the page inside answered that!

My eyesight has changed again, and I can’t easily read your letter without busting out my hand sewing scissors! Exam scheduled for early January, but I’m considering getting bionic eyes (lenses replaced) because this is the second time in a year. Eyeglasses with varifocals are not cheap!

Thurs 08 Feb 2026

Phew. Huge gap, sorry. E got ill, then I got it, then there’s been this horrible thing with work I will be able to explain in my next letter.

I had to trim my roses for the first time since having the front garden “scaped” last year. Hopefully this year they’ll give a profusion of blooms.

While I was writing this, Eladio asked me what I was doing, and I got to explain how we met when he asked if he would know you. Gosh, we’ve known each other for nearly 20 years! Were you still using LJ when it shut down?

Lots of work being done on the house, and we need to spend some time out of it to have tiles laid on the ground floor in April. Where will you be? I’m trying to decide where to go. Considering taking up the offer of a friend for a 50% discount on a cruise to Norway that a friend has access to due to working for the company. Not sure which one it is, or if the discount extends to any of the on-shore options. I’ve only been on one cruise - my mom took me on to Mexico on a 5-day cruise back when I still lived in NYC. I do not see the appeal of cruises, but then the one we went on was budget. My mom and step-dad love cruises and have been on a whale-watching cruise. That kind I would consider. So, I imagine a Norway cruise would be pretty special.

Speaking of Eladio, he’s doing really well. He hated school so much the last 2 years that I really worried about how he’d do at secondary. But he’s really digging it!

As to your query re: Substack - I have heard of it! I’ve just never gone on it. I’d love to take part in your ‘stack. Will you upload scans of our letters? Because I definitely still want to write to each other on paper. You’re the only real pen pal I have!

Sorry for the terrible delay in my reply, but I hope to return future letters expediently.

X a million,

Jenne

Talia’s postcard sent from Toronto, via the Dominican Republic

Dearest Ollie ❤️

I just got home from Juan Dolio, D.R. It had a lovely view of the ocean from a colleague’s condo. I am looking for a nice sunny spot where I feel at home, safe and happy for the winters. And where I can bring my cat easily 😊

Toronto is in a polar vortex! The Sunday before leaving Toronto was blanketed in 30 cm of snow! The sparkly light fluffy kind - it was like a snow globe! I am so happy we went out to go dancing at a friend’s party. It was a crazy adventure reminiscent of Montreal!

Sending sunny snowy kisses from the TDot

❤️Talia xo

A Gabriel García Márquez mural outside a Colombian café, Elephant & Castle, South London

Dear friends,

Here’s another round of warm welcomes to two new pen pals joining this epistolary series, Between the Pines.

I’ve known Talia for 30 years now - from the time when we were both university students in Montréal, Canada, in the 90s. Talia joins as a purely postcard writer, for now.

Jenne and I became friends ten years later, on the popular blogging site, Livejournal, soon after I moved to London. We often sent letters and mix CDs to each other until she eventually moved from America to the U.K.

I haven't seen either of them in person for years and years, so I hope this space serves for us to grow our friendship but also plan for an eventual reunion. Talia lives in Toronto and Jenne in Cornwall… places that I’m sure need a pet-sitter like me! 😉

It’s lovely to have you both on board.

Thank you, also, to all of you who continue to read and be here. It’s greatly appreciated.