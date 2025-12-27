Hello friends,

Hope you’re enjoying a lovely holiday season.

Here’s something a little different from me: a survey with 43 questions about my experience of 2025. If you have a Substack, or other blog of your own, please feel free to pinch it and do your own!

Thank you as always for being here and I wish you all the best for 2026.

Ollie x

1. What did you do in 2025 that you’d never done before?

Turned 50.

Became a professional petsitter, with no fixed abode, moving from home to home across England’s South East.

Saved tons of money and felt financially secure for the first time in a decade.

Rented a room as a lodger during periods when I didn’t have a petsit.

Had a one-night stand with someone who I hadn’t seen in 6 years.

Wanted to have a one-night stand with someone else who I also hadn’t seen in 6 years, and when it didn’t happen, my heart cracked open.

Started a pen pal project.

Hiked the Seven Sisters Cliffs in East Sussex as training for a charity challenge event.

Went teetotal on 15th February and only had a few drinks since then (mostly cheering people at their special occasions.)

Sang karaoke completely sober in a bar.

Helped a Brazilian family whose son was in prison in England, which included visiting him at HMP Belmarsh.

Entered the English sea for the very first time, at Selsey Beach, by invitation of the local outdoors swimming club.

Attended Trans Pride in Brighton. It was lovely and I’d love to attend it again in 2026.

Called the Samaritans so I could learn how to support a friend who was suicidal.

Visited regularly a care home for elderly people with dementia, where my dad thankfully found permanent housing.

Attended a goth/industrial daytime disco in Luton.

Started to use A.I. for work and a few personal projects.

Took a nighttime course on literary translation.

Joined PELTA, an association for literary translators from Portuguese into English.

Spent Christmas with no family or friends — just me and Messalina.

2. Did you keep your new years’ resolutions, and will you make more for next year?

Every year, I try to pick a word that will “represent” the year ahead for me. In 2024, I picked “magnanimity” as I wanted a word that brought together “kindness” and “courage”. This word served me well in 2025.

I’m not sure yet which word I’ll pick for 2026. Maybe I’ll just let it arise by itself as the year unfolds. One resolution, though, that I’ve been thinking about is to always have three books on the go: a work of fiction, a work of non-fiction, and a collection of poetry.

3. Did anyone close to you give birth?

Nobody close though I heard of old work colleagues having babies and felt happy for them.

4. Did anyone close to you die?

Nobody.

5. Which countries did you visit?

Only Brazil, in September, as part of my 50th birthday celebrations. I spent two weeks and a half there, mostly at my family’s guesthouse, but I felt like it wasn’t long enough. First of all, my body really felt the jetlag this time (going and coming back) and it didn’t give my brother enough of a break from my mom’s caregiving. (The only time he can step away is when I’m there.)

I’m hoping to visit again in 2026 and stay for a month — working two of those weeks remotely and taking two weeks off as holiday.

6. What would you like to have in 2026 that you lacked in 2025?

The same thing I asked for last year: more body strength. I did get a lot of outdoors walking because of all the pet sitting — and a nice tan throughout summer — but what I really need is to rebuild the muscles I lost during the five years I lived in Brazil.

7. What dates from 2025 will remain etched upon your memory, and why?

Saturday 15th Feb and Wednesday 1st Oct, the dates when I reconnected in person with two beautiful men from my past.

My 50th birthday in September, which was lowkey and spent with family and cats in Brazil, just like I wanted.

8. What was your biggest achievement of the year?

Becoming a full-time nomad and petsitter while holding a full-time job. Paying off all my debt and being able to support my family in Brazil while retaining enough to live a comfortable life in the UK.

9. What was your biggest failure?

Failing to complete the first draft of my horror novel. This project has been going on and on and on... I’ll go through periods of great activity and engagement with it, followed by long stretches of avoidance. I’d love to say that 2026 is the year when I finally complete it.

10. Did you suffer illness or injury?

It was all going so well this year until a fateful Parkrun in Mile End, East London, at the start of October. I pushed myself a little too hard despite my body’s protestations and ended up, for the first time, with plantar fasciitis on my right foot. It’s now been more than two months and I still have the injury. I need to do stretches every day, keep my foot up when possible, and even use special walking shoes (which I bought as a Xmas gift to myself) to limit stress on the plantar.

Who knows when I’ll be able to run again. Probably not within the next four to six months.

11. What was the best thing you bought?

A plane ticket to Brazil to celebrate my 50th and see my family after a year away.

12. Whose behaviour merited celebration?

Everyone who stood up for peace and conflict-resolution; who fought and campaigned for an end to genocide; who boycotted and spoke up against those on the wrong side of history.

13. Whose behaviour made you appalled and depressed?

Last year’s answer still counts: the usual war-mongering people.

14. Where did most of your money go?

A good chunk went to Brazil, as the deal with my brother is that he takes care of mom and the guesthouse while I help financially from Britain. The rest went on travels between petsits and the occasional treat for myself.

15. What were you really, really, really excited about?

Reconnecting with old crushes and friends after six years. Being offered a permanent job with an environmental charity after my maternity cover at a humanitarian aid agency came to an end. Realising that I could just keep going with the pet sitting and not have to rent anymore.

16. What song will always remind you of 2025?

Although this song is from 10 years ago, I only heard it for the first time this summer, in Worthing’s only gay bar, the Lock-In. It became my summer anthem.

17. Compared to this time last year, are you:

a) Happier or sadder?

Happier. Content. At peace.

b) Bigger or smaller?

Bigger. Softer. Taller.

c) Richer or poorer?

Richer. Wealthier. Steadier.

18. What do you wish you’d done more of?

Strength training. I wish I was one of those people that can just pop into a new gym and continue their training whenever they move into a new neighbourhood thanks to their pet sitting. I did manage some regular runs and long walks so it wasn’t all bad.

19. What do you wish you’d done less of?

Worrying about being ghosted by the old crush I reconnected with in February.

20. How did you spend Christmas?

Bought some food and snacks on Christmas eve; lit my tiny Christmas tree when the sun set; watched for the very first time “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) with Messalina on my lap; cooked a nice dinner; read a little bit; and then fell asleep.

On Christmas Day, I pottered around the flat until the afternoon then decided to pop out, find a cafe and write some letters. It was freezing cold and everything was shut. I walked all the way from Camberwell to Elephant & Castle and then found out there were no buses running until 5pm. Walked back home, heated leftovers for dinner and watched “Love, Actually” for the very first time (and was underwhelmed.)

21. What was your favourite month of 2025?

July. I was pet sitting across the South Coast, in Brighton and nearby. I got to experience the English coast as a resident rather than a day tripper.

22. Did you fall in love in 2025?

Fell out of love and questioned whether I’m capable of ever “being in love” again. I can get excited, feel attracted, but “falling in love” feels like something that belonged to my younger self. Maybe “falling in love” is by its very own nature unplanned and a possibility beyond my control? Right now, I can’t see it.

23. What was your favourite TV programme?

It’s a tie between the sci-fi shows “Severance” and “Plur1bus”, both on Apple TV.

I watch very little TV, but when I do pick something, I get very invested. I have an Apple TV subscription for my TV series needs, and a MUBI one for my movies. Both subscriptions are via my Brazilian bank account, which comes out cheaper for me because of the exchange rate. So far, *knock on wood*, they haven’t slapped my wrist for accessing their services from the UK.

24. How did you see in the New Year?

I spent the last day of 2024 alone at my friends’ flat in East London, where I watched “All of Us Strangers” and then went to bed early. On the 1st of Jan, 2025, I took a taxi to Messalina in Camberwell and started my petsitting journey.

This is my second stint with “Messy” and I’m planning on having a quiet NYE with her and a good book or movie.

25. Do you hate anyone now that you didn’t hate this time last year?

I don’t hate people specifically but I hate the ideologies that drive them, the blindness and contempt they feel for fellow human beings. I can’t fully hate someone because I always hope for some sort of human redemption and change of heart, but I do hate what they are capable of doing in the name of power.

Some say we grow more conservative as we age and eventually become Daily Mail readers... it hasn’t happened to me.

26. What was the best book you read?

“Just Kids” by Patti Smith

Patti Smith’s “Just Kids” was a revelation. It’s not only a great, atmospheric memoir, but a love story and a manifesto on how to be an artist. It’s one of those books to cherish and re-read from time to time.

27. What was your greatest musical discovery?

Stina Holmquist, a young up-and-coming indie pop star born in Sweden but raised in Germany. She was recommended by Spotify’s algorithm. Everything I’ve heard of hers, I’ve liked, and I predict lovely albums in the future.

28. Favourite podcasts of 2025?

I used to think I was a “podcast listener” but I’ve had to accept that no, I’m not, and that I really don’t follow any particular podcast, nor am I inclined to do so. Sometimes I’ll dip my toes into the BBC Radio 4’s “In Our Time” or “Imaginary Worlds” but not enough to say they are faves.

29. What did you want and get?

A new job that was permanent and part-time, and which paid enough so I could still help my family in Brazil (as long as I can still manage the full time pet sitting.) A brand new mobile phone. A potential commission to translate a Brazilian crime novel into English in 2026, which would fit nicely with my part-time fundraising role.

30. What did you want and not get?

A deepening relationship with the old crush I reconnected with back in February. A consistent strength training routine. The plantar fasciitis healed quickly so I could go back to running.

31. What was your favourite film of this year?

“Weapons”. I went into the cinema not knowing anything about it — other than it was a horror film — and was completely swept up by the narrative and suspense. It was pitch perfect from start to finish and so enjoyable to watch with others (who were, surprisingly, quiet throughout and never even touched their mobiles.)

32. What did you do on your birthday?

Had a very chilled day with my family at the guesthouse, culminating with chocolate cake and soft drinks. A few days later, in São Paulo, I went out to see some live jazz with friends, followed by pizza and then a large nightclub with various dancefloors dedicated to alternative indie rock and goth music, plus a Cure cover band.

33. What one thing would have made your year immeasurably more satisfying?

If I’d discovered a monthly daytime disco in London that only plays alternative 80s, from 2pm to 8pm. I’m seriously considering starting my own in 2026 (tentatively titled “The Safety Dance“.)

34. How would you describe your personal fashion concept in 2025?

I’ve gone beyond minimalism and become an essentialist. Because I have to be nimble on my feet when moving from petsit to petsit, I can’t afford to carry around a lot of stuff. I regularly look at my things and think: “do I need this? Do I wear it often enough?”

My friend Rachel very kindly offered her attic as storage, so I now keep a suitcase there with rotating, seasonal items.

For 2026, I’m thinking about starting a Vinted account and putting items up for sale, including books I’ve read that I know won’t make it back to my Brazilian library.

35. What kept you sane?

Other people’s pets, my lovely friends and co-workers, financial stability and my own old-age wisdom.

36. Which celebrity/public figure did you fancy the most?

I’m enamoured with Vivian Jenna Wilson. She’s smart, beautiful, funny and self-deprecating — qualities hard to find today in a celebrity! I really enjoy her social media presence, too.

37. What political issue stirred you the most?

Gaza and Sudan, for sure. The humanitarian aid agency I worked for supports South Sudanese and Palestinian refugees. It was sometimes hard to process the horrible stories coming through, though there were glimmers of hope.

38. Who did you miss?

My cats in Brazil, my lovely 4-year-old goddaughter Margot, the old crush who ghosted me, and those dear friends who live too far away.

39. Who was the best new person you met?

This was my first proper year back in the UK after five years of caring for my mom in Brazil. It was a year for making new friends at work, for meeting some lovely and generous pet owners, for getting to know friends-of-friends that I didn’t have a chance to know better in my previous London life.

I’ve also been on a few dates with guys who have remained connected to me in a friendly, pressure-free way. One man in particular, Celso, who I met in São Paulo and went on a few coffee dates, is someone I’d love to see again when I’m back home.

40. Which relationships deepened this year?

Many years ago, I became friends on Livejournal with a queer writer in America whose poetry really inspired me. We eventually started a bookclub-for-two and shared our thoughts on literature, life, popular culture and writing. We lost touch in 2014 but by a lovely case of the power of algorithms, curiosity and memory, we found each other again this year on Instagram and reconnected. I ordered three of her poetry collections and they arrived a few days before Xmas.

I’ve also deepened my connection with writers I’ve met on Substack.

41. Tell us a valuable life lesson you learned in 2025.

“Though we seem to be sleeping, there is an inner wakefulness that directs the dream, and will eventually startle us back to the truth of who we are.” - Rumi

42. What does 2026 hold for you?

I’m hoping this Substack continues to grow; that I’ll return to some previous pet sits and take on some new ones; that I’ll visit Brazil for a month; that I’ll FINALLY finish my horror novel; and that I’ll find that word that beautifully sums up the year for me.

43. Quote a song lyric that sums up your year.

Move yourself

You always live your life

Never thinking of the future

Prove yourself

You are the move you make

Take your chances, win or loser

See yourself

You are the steps you take

You and you, and that’s the only way

Shake, shake yourself

You’re every move you make

So the story goes

“Owner of a Lonely Heart”, Yes