Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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Karla Portch's avatar
Karla Portch
2d

Another moment in time captured in words. So visceral and immediate. And all in 100 words or less!

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2 replies by Ollie and others
Samuel Frison's avatar
Samuel Frison
2d

Gosto muito de seus textos "fotografias". Como já estive em Londres por duas vezes, há muito tempo, é pura nostalgia. Abraço

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1 reply by Ollie
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