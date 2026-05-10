Local election results blare from a TV next to a clock showing 7:35 A.M. Reform gained over 1400 seats and Hackney has its first ever Green mayor.

Lukewarm morning sunshine breaks through grey clouds. Builders line up for their sausage rolls and tea. A man takes a table vacated by two burly decorators, then plays videos on his phone. Some are in French, some in an African language I don’t recognise. They compete at first with the TV, then drown it out.

‘Stop the boats,’ says the BBC News presenter.

His phone goes silent when his breakfast arrives.

Messages from the Log is a series of exactly 100-word flash pieces — memories, observations, fiction — that has been running for two years, with this piece being #74.

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