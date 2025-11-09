Amora inspects one of the walls by the entrance to the guesthouse. Photo by the author.

It’s Monday 22nd September 2025, 3:54 PM, and I’m in the guesthouse’s living room. I’ll turn 50 in two days.

Debussy plays on the television while Amora, our tuxedo cat, lies next to it. Mom sits quietly on one of the sofas, turning and turning and turning the pages of the Good Housekeeping edition from October — with Davina McCall on the cover — which I brought as a gift from London. She’s read the magazine so many times these past 9 days that pages have started to fall out, which she folds into four and then stuffs behind the sofa’s cushions.

She always stops at this one page, a book review with a deep, red background. She points at it and says she’d like all the walls in the guesthouse to be painted in that colour. I tell her that I’ll let my brother Martin know as he’s our handyman even as I’m horrified with the thought of being surrounded by such intense red.

It’s been raining all day – a real ble…