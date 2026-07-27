Every Sunday, once we’d waved goodbye to our last guests, I’d walk with mom down the guesthouse’s staircase to my brother’s home for lunch.

Keeping the staircase clean was one of my responsibilities. A large cherry tree leaned over it and loved to drop its leaves and fruit.

As I carefully led mom, she’d invariably say: ‘this staircase is so dirty. When we had a gardener, he’d keep this spotless. We need to speak to your brother about hiring someone.”

That’s when I knew I must be a Zen master as NOT ONCE did I talk back or get angry.

Messages from the Log is a series of exactly 100-word flash pieces — memories, observations, fiction — that has been running for over two years, with this piece being #77.

If you enjoyed “The Staircase”, you may also like this piece I published two years ago when I was still a carer in Brazil: