Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
7d

What a son you have been: the definition of love and devotion.

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1 reply by Ollie
Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
6d

You capture this so well Ollie! It does require a Zen master's mind to accompany a loved one along their final journey of their earthbound life.... as indeed it does when holding their hand to support their first steps into this 'precious life'.

Some times it's a gift we can offer. Some times a gift we can reciprocate. In any case it's a gift we give to ourselves in the moment of giving to another, fostering and empowering the circle of life and love.

Beautifully written ♥️🙏 ✨✒️

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