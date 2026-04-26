Hello friends,

Welcome to another Between the Pines update. This newsletter includes letter exchanges with Jenne and a postcard from Talia. (Previous correspondence with them can be read here.)

This epistolary series is mostly for paying subscribers, with the occasional free post, and it follows genuine handwritten, intimate correspondence between friends in different corners of the world. This particular update has a paywall below. If you’re not a paid subscriber yet, please consider supporting our writing by becoming one.

Thank you,

Ollie 💚🦉