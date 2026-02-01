A melting angel

Sunday, 23rd November 2025

Dear Jane,

How are you my dear? It’s been a while since we exchanged letters. I think the last ones were during the pandemic, while I was at the guesthouse? And you kindly sent me a copy of Ford Madox Ford’s “The Good Soldier,” which I tried to read but then gave up as I just was not in the right frame of mind for it. But it’s still there, tucked amongst my other books, and one day I’ll fish it out, lie in the hammock by the breakfast area and get lost in it.

How are Andrew and little Moo? How’s life in St Margaret’s and West London? I’m currently staying at friends in Clapton, East London, while they spend a long weekend in Gran Canaria with other gay boys, celebrating someone’s 50th. It’s been a quiet and lovely weekend, made up of some TV, some reading, some writing and some ambient music while in the bath, with a melting angel candle for company.

I braved the streets today to take some stuff to a local Shaw Trust shop, and they were very grateful (suitcases, shoes, sweaters, trousers and even a nearly brand new suit.) Now that I’m a traveling pet sitter, with no home of my own, I’m constantly reviewing what I have and getting rid of non-essentials. I am, in fact, beyond minimalism and quite good at getting by with just the basics. Still, people keep giving me “stuff”. I do end up applying that Marie Kondo question: “does this item bring me joy?” followed by, “will it add extra weight to my suitcase?”

Tomorrow afternoon, I’m treating myself to an Uber and moving to Camberwell, to take care of Messalina for 5 months (she’s one of my returning customers, a lovely fluffy white cat with black marks. Moo would adore her.) This time I’m staying until the start of May 2026 while her parents enjoy their beach house in Brazil (where they also have two cats, Maria Pia and Lucrécia, cared for by my equivalent when they are back here.)

Have you heard of Substack? Do you read anything over there? I’ve been using it for a while, almost like a blog or Livejournal, but not posting as frequently as we did back in the day. At the moment, all my content is free but I’m thinking of starting an epistolary series that would require a subscription fee. For readers to take a peek at these letter/card exchanges, leave comments; perhaps even as a way of participating pen pals to connect with each other. (Jenne in Cornwall is another one I’ll be writing to, tomorrow.) Let me know if you’d like to take part; I’d give you a paid subscription as thanks, and there’s no pressure in terms of writing frequency. It’s a bit of an experiment. We can also keep these exchanges private, just between us. (Or some bits could be redacted, as you please.)

It’s now 6:19 pm. I’m going to take a bath and then prepare some dinner. Maybe watch a movie, or maybe try to finish the horror novel I’m currently reading, a very compulsive read called “The Lamb”, by Lucy Rose. I hope you’re having a nice, relaxing weekend, where you are today, and that this letter finds you well. I’m looking forward to hearing from you!

Lots of love,

Ollie xx

At Fabrique, Covent Garden

Monday 29th Dec. 2025

Dear Stefan,

I’m currently sitting in a bakery/café in Covent Garden - Fabrique - sipping on an americano with milk. Took me a while to find a coffee shop I could sit down and write this letter to you. I tried first Old Compton Street, but it was very busy (as expected), then I went to Foyle’s top floor but there was a line up for coffee orders and most tables were being hogged by people on laptops. I stopped at Rosa’s for a Thai soup, browsed the books in Foyles and decided to walk through Covent Garden and hope for the best... and here I am!

How have you been keeping? Did you enjoy Xmas at your sister’s? Have you found time for your reading, writing and running? I’m so envious of your long runs (and the burnt motorbikes you come across and photograph!) I love a good run but I’ve had plantar fasciitis on my right foot for two months now. I finally got some appropriate shoes as a Xmas gift to myself - Brooks Adrenaline GTS 25 - but it’s probably walks-only for me for the next few months.

I had a very quiet Xmas - it was the first time ever that I spent it on my own (well, with Messalina.) A few friends invited me to theirs (”my brother-in-law who I hate will be there, plus my step kids who are being terrible teens, but it would be great to have you there“) but I politely declined. I was in the mood for reading and watching films and going to bed early. It’s probably going to be the same for NYE. I’m usually quite social, I promise! But I’m feeling the hibernation vibes quite strongly this year, and maybe it’s also the lack of rigorous exercise that’s keeping me indoors.

Yesterday, I was struggling to decide what to watch. Too many options sometimes leaves me paralysed. Then it got me thinking of how I should just watch what friends recommend or if they mention a show that was on my list. Now, you mentioned “Mad Men” and that’s a show I’ve been meaning to pick up again after watching its first season (and loving it.) Same for your mention of the Doc on The New Yorker - I was actually thinking of getting a temporary Netflix subscription to watch the latest “Knives Out” film, so maybe this is a sign. Another show I’m looking forward to its arrival in the UK is “Heated Rivalry”.

I’m glad you enjoyed “Pillion”. I have a date tomorrow evening with a lovely gay couple who are old friends of mine, Robbie and Bo, to see it at the Ritzy in Brixton. I’ll let you know later what I thought of it. I actually know one of the extras! His name is Ian and he’s part of Brighton’s kink scene. We used to live in the same East London tower block years ago and blogged on the same platform (LiveJournal), and had a friend in common. Him and his husband then moved to Brighton to run a pub and I lost track of him. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the big screen!

You mentioned The Cube as a good independent venue in Bristol. Do you visit it regularly? Are there other venues or places in Bristol you like to go to? And have you started work on new essays? Which publications are you thinking of pitching them to? I really enjoyed the one you published last summer on “Brokeback Mountain”; it’s so interesting for me to reflect on what impacts people and why. Years ago, I used to write an anonymous blog on gay sex in London and one day I got messaged by someone who said that my writings had affected their coming out! We just don’t know how we are affecting people who come into contact with what we create. Maybe your essay drove someone to rewatch “Brokeback Mountain” and reconsider it.

I’m also a “Bros” fan, by the way! It sounded on paper like a movie I wouldn’t like and I was so surprised at how much I enjoyed it. I might actually do a rewatch!

It’s now 2:42 pm. I’m going to hail the 176 bus by Leicester Square tube and head back to Camberwell. There’s only so much I can take from crowds! The americano is finished and the bakery is suddenly busy, with a hungry couple looking at my table.

Hope you’re well and I look forward to hearing from you in the new year!

All the best,

Ollie x

Jane’s letter

Twickenham 18th Jan 2026

Dearest Ollie

It’s odd to think of this letter having readers (in the plural). It reminds me of the earliest days of Livejournal when anyone could have read one’s entries but one wasn’t at all guarded. It makes me feel like I should write something entertaining but I’m an old lady now so can’t share my clubbing or sexual exploits. My current school isn’t even good for amusing anecdotes as posh young performers don’t make for good copy.

It’s termtime so my life is just work, books, baths and occasional socialising, usually with Richard and Caron. I’ve already cancelled a theatre trip and an evening out with friends because I’m too knackered from work to go out, and we are not much more than two weeks into the year. I’m determined to perk up, though.

I’m not just knackered from work, but from the Wider Global Shitshow. I wonder if you recognise these lyrics:

A heart that’s full up like a landfill

A job that slowly kills you

Bruises that won’t heal

You look so tired, unhappy

Bring down the government

They really spoke to me this week. “Mood” as my students might say.

Despite my gloomy statements, I’m feeling okay, really. I like being in late middle age. I’m in my BATTLEAXE ERA. The least thing about it is the loss of libido, which has made me much lazier and given me much more headspace to focus on books, etc and thinking about what not when I want. I look at most men and now even the attractive ones make me think what is he for? And, often, Why on earth is he STILL talking? Female beauty still moves me, though not into action. Short and sweet this time. I’ll try to write something more scandalous or entertaining next time.

Love, Jane xx

P.S. the art [see photo below] reminds me that I think you would really like The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex. You can borrow my copy.

P.P.S. I have a free pass for Kew Gardens + The Royal Palaces so can take you for free. WE can get a boat from Richmond to Hampton Court Palace.

Jane’s letter and Messalina

Sunday 24th January

Dear Ollie,

Apologies for the delay! Hearing about all those London streets + areas makes me miss it so much – really need to plan a trip soon, it’s been way too long… Christmas was nice yeah! My sister’s fiancé is a great cook and it was just nice to enjoy Christmas with a bunch of friends rather than family for once (except my sister, obviously haha). Then I went to my grandma’s for a few days between Christmas + NYE which was nice. She lives in Somerset not far from Yeovil and it’s just incredibly peaceful there – plus she has these two ponies which I fed every morning.

January is bleak as always + I’ve badly sprained my ankle so no running for a while unfortunately! But trying to write some decent stuff + a friend of mine is starting a magazine so I’m helping with a few aspects of that – essays and editing submissions and some copywriting too – really fun actually. Bristol needs a good cultural publication – we really don’t have anything like that currently…

Re. television, I was really enjoying “Mad Men” and then I got distracted haha. Now I know I have ADHD so there we go haha. “Pillion” I enjoyed a fair bit but it hasn’t really stayed with me – maybe it wasn’t meant to though! Funny to see Jake Shears in the film too. What did you think? The “Heated Rivalry” discourse is driving me insane – as you’ve probably noticed haha. It’s a serviceable, trashy, sexy TV show and nothing more (as far as I’m concerned!) I was moved by a few bits but the hysterical praise it’s getting online is Taylor Swift levels of delusional + unhinged. Anyway, I’m working on a piece about it at the moment so stay tuned haha.

I mostly pitch to smaller magazines when I have something I think is suitable – Damage, Tribune, The Fence (which is a magazine I love if you don’t know it – print editions quarterly + very smart + funny).

And yeah, I like writing about gay media for the reasons you mentioned – I wish there’d been more voices in the media when I was growing up who had different takes. Gay media (as in publications) are so bland in the UK and the party line/consensus bores me! Lovely that you helped inspire someone to come out! That must have felt encouraging – you’re right: you never know who’s reading or how it will affect them. Currently working on 3 essays at once which is obviously a stupid way to work but I really struggle with focus – hopefully medication will work when I get access to that!

Yeah, the Cube is great – pretty scruffy and very independent feel, but we also have The Watershed and the Arnolfini which are cool and arty.

Anyway – hope January is tolerable for you and let me know what you’ve been up to. I’ll let you know when I finally plan a trip to London – maybe February or March?

Speak soon!

Cheers,

Stefan x

Stefan’s letter

Dear friends,

Jane and Stefan’s letters arrived close together, so I'm publishing them here side by side.

It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Jane, an old friend based in the wilds of West London. Jane joins Between the Pines as its third pen pal; she’s one of my favourite writers and I’m hopeful we can take our letters into interesting and amusing areas. We know each other from way, way back — when people used to blog and “livejournal”; we were already in the habit of writing letters to each other, especially during the five years I lived in Brazil caring for my mom. When I thought about starting this series, she immediately came to mind as an ideal participant!

It was also lovely to get a new letter from Stefan and share it with you — the third in our exchanges. Our previous correspondences are here.

Thank you as always for reading and supporting this publication. I’m on a journey with this epistolary series and I’m excited to see where we end up.