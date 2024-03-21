Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicolas Sutro's avatar
Nicolas Sutro
May 31, 2024

Hey man, I dig how you’ve written this. Lovely, clear, informative. And so…I subscribed…I promise I will get round to reading your posts…but, as per Oliver Burkeman, time is finite so sometimes shit mounts up and I don’t get around to doing many of the things I want to do quite when I would like to do them.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie Redfern
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Oliver Redfern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture