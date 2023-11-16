🦉

I’m Ollie Redfern - a British-Brazilian writer, translator, and caregiver who lives between worlds.

I divide my time between a family guesthouse in Brazil’s Mantiqueira mountains and London, where I pet-sit in temporary homes across the city. Picos Gêmeos is my living record of this life - atmospheric fragments, ghost stories, caregiving realities, queer experience, and the uncanny within the everyday.

I write 100-word pieces inspired by Lydia Davis and Linda Barry, longer essays on translation and craft, and exchange handwritten letters with pen pals in my epistolary series Between the Pines. I’m also working on a horror novel set in East London’s narrowboat community and translating Brazilian fiction.

Think Twin Peaks meets domestic haunting, coffee and cats, liminal spaces and literary precision.

What you’ll find here:

Messages from the Log: exactly 100-word atmospheric pieces (free)

Damn Fine Coffee: longer essays, fiction, translation notes (free)

Between the Pines: handwritten letters with pen pals (paid subscribers)

For the full story of why this newsletter exists and what it’s about, read Why Picos Gêmeos.

You are very welcome to participate in Picos Gêmeos’ comments section or email me your thoughts and questions. Most of my content is free; I’m very grateful for your support if you choose to subscribe or get a paid subscription. Please visit my archive if you’d like to read older posts.

