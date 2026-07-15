Picos Gêmeos

Picos Gêmeos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karla Portch's avatar
Karla Portch
2d

I love how you jump around in time yet it still reads seamlessly. It's got lovely flaneur vibes that make me feel like I got to hang out with you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie
Wendy Varley's avatar
Wendy Varley
2d

I really enjoyed Backrooms - my son encouraged me to see it, inspired by its Gen Z director’s success. Very thought-provoking. The Jodie Foster movie sounds intriguing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Oliver Redfern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture