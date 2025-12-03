Sunday 16th November 2025

Dear Stefan,

It’s a chilly Sunday afternoon in London. I spent most of the day cleaning the loft in which I’m staying as the owner, M., returns this Tuesday from America. I’ve been caring for her black cat, Louie, for these past 7 weeks but now it’s time to get things tidied and return it to her. My next stop is Messalina, a young cat in Camberwell who has retired gay parents who spend 5 months of the year (the winter months) at their beach house in Brazil. This will be my second stay with Messalina.

I’ve been thinking all day about popping out and finding a nice coffee shop to write this letter to you. Surprisingly, all the ones in Shoreditch were crammed with young designers on their laptops, so I walked to Hoxton and found a nice little one, Curios Yellow Kafe, run by young lesbians. They said they were closing at 4:30 pm — and their kitchen was already closed — but I figured I could have a hot chocolate and write this as it’s 3:30 pm (if it were before noon, I would have had a coffee.)

How are things with you? How’s life in Bristol? Thank you so much for showing interest in becoming a pen pal; I’m looking forward to hearing from you, hearing about your writing, your life, and anything else you may wish to share. Do you visit London sometimes? Is Bristol your home or a recent move? And how’re you finding your time on Threads and Substack? I enjoy your posts on both platforms, and I’m looking forward to reading your piece on Spotify.

(Two extremely handsome guys just walked in and sat next to me. At first I thought they were on a date, but the more I eavesdrop their convo, the more I think they are just a pair of straight buddies. Shame! I do love a budding romance.)

I’m sitting by the window and people watching. Their Spotify playlist is mostly 60s Soul. Looks grim outside, more like February than November. Once I’m done, I’ll return to the loft, run a bath and watch a movie on my laptop balanced on a stool. Then I’ll lie on the sofa, Louie stretched over me, and read for an hour Lucy Rose’s horror novel “The Lamb” (about cannibal lesbians in Cumbria.)

I want to run an idea past you, Stefan. I also have a Substack but currently don’t publish anything for paying subscribers (I only have one, my high school friend Karla!) I’m thinking of starting a series of letters where I’d publish my own (with photos of the letter plus its transcription), then its reply — and so forth, building a series where others (paying £5 a month) can follow, comment, etc. Participating pen pals would get an automatic paid subscription from me... it might turn out there’s no uptake and it would become a project only accessible to my pen pals!

Now, you and I could kick this off, or we could keep our letters private, just between you and I. Or I could also publish only parts of your letters, with whichever part you wish to be redacted left out. Let me know what you think! I’m happy either way.

I have four other new pen pals whom I’m going to ask the same question: Jenne, an old friend in Cornwall; Dave, in Toronto, my friend Natalia’s partner (whom I’ve actually never met); the above-mentioned Karla in Australia; and my friend Jane in West London. My friend Mary L. Tabor, based in L.A., also loves letter writing and has done some inspiring work with this literary device.

It might come to nothing, it might go somewhere, it might lead to a completely new project... I guess I need to start it to find out!

It’s now 4:10 pm and my hot chocolate is finished. Time to return to Louie.

I hope this letter finds you well, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Ollie xx

Thursday 20th November 2025

Dear Ollie,

I got your letter this morning and initially I assumed it was an early Christmas card from my friend Fergus because it’s so beautifully presented! Lovely paper too — unlike these notebook scraps I’m using haha. I just got back from a truly freezing run which was mostly quite unpleasant rather than bracing / invigorating but I’m glad I went! I’m thinking of signing up for a half marathon next year — just to have something to work towards + keep my fitness up over the winter — we’ll see though...

And yeah — I actually lived in London for ten years (until 2021, I think?) but I haven’t been up to visit friends or family for a while. My mum has an exhibition on in Dalston at the moment though so I’m thinking of going ‘up’ to see that in early December + staying for a few days either side. I know that bit of London quite well because although I always lived in the south, I had friends in Hoxton, Haggerston, Columbia Rd. — those kinds of places.

To your point about gay guys in London: I swear it’s much harder to tell isn’t it?? I guess it’s because everyone dresses so well, so you can’t assume someone who’s a snappy dresser is gay — and this presents a series of problems! Actually, I’d love to live in London again at some point — or, if I’m allowing myself to indulge in a more ambitious fantasy, somewhere in America — maybe one day!

I like the idea of you moving around cat-sitting! That seems really lovely haha. I know Camberwell quite well too — when I was at uni I had some friends who lived just across the road from The Tiger — don’t know if that’s still there? But yeah, I really want to come up to London much more often — it’s so easy from Bristol, so there’s no excuse! As I say, hopefully in a couple of weeks’ time... I mostly grew up in Bristol (+ my sister is still here) so it does feel like home, but so does London!

I’ve heard of that Lucy Rose book — maybe from you actually haha. And lesbian cannibals sound good to me! There’s also a singer called Lucy Rose so I was confused initially, but I assume they’re different people? I’ve started reading Prozac Nation which I’m enjoying a lot and I’m also reading Flesh (thought I should after it won the Booker) + it’s really atmospheric; the prose is very stark + simple + there’s a sense of dread to the way he writes? Not a fun read so far but impressive + I’m enjoying it nonetheless.

Threads has some lovely people on it — like you! And a few other people I interact with a lot. And Substack’s a great way to publish stuff + have it all in one place — like a portfolio almost. I’ve been pitching essays to proper publications a fair bit recently and I’m hoping something will land soon — fingers crossed!

As for your letter writing project + publishing that on Substack that’s fine by me! If I end up divulging anything too personal I’ll be sure to flag it with you + you can redact — but I don’t see any issues really + it’s a really nice idea. Definitely give it a go! Paid subscribers on Substack are a funny business — I have a few who are mostly family + friends but all my stuff’s free to read because I’m not writing as much as I should be + I’m still trying to build up an audience. But your idea has a really intimate quality to it + I think people would like to read a series of letters —

I really can’t remember when I last wrote a letter to anyone haha (maybe to my friend Ruby who lives in Bethnal Green now) — so thanks for suggesting this, it’s a really lovely thing to do!!

Maybe next time I’m in London we could get a coffee or something? Unless you’d rather keep our correspondence to the page haha. Either is fine by me!

Anyway, I’ll invest in some nicer paper + stationery for my next letter — please forgive my scruffiness!

Lovely to hear from you + speak soon!

Stefan x

At the Curios Yellow Kafe.

Dear friends,

I’ve started a new epistolary series, featuring exchanges between myself and five pen pals across the UK and from abroad. What you’ve just read was the first exchange, with others soon to follow.

As this is a developing project, there are a few undefined things and the road ahead lies wide open in terms of where these correspondences will take myself, my dear pen pals, plus you, kind reader… but the important thing is that the road is there, it’s exciting and it involves one of the best literary devices: handwritten letters!

This is what I envision for this series:

Five initial pen pals, though this may change depending on frequency of responses and interest to participate.

A more intimate, community-focused project where you can follow genuine conversations as they unfold and respond to them if you wish.

More mindfulness on my part when writing letters… dear oh dear, how inconsistent am I with prepositions?! If anything, reviewing my first letter helped me realise this series will make me a better writer! 😂

Posts every 1-2 weeks, though the rhythm will naturally vary as letters travel between correspondents.

Exclusivity for paid subscribers, with subscription fees supporting stationery and postage costs. Pen pals receive a paid subscription as thanks for their participation.

Ollie’s Owls - my founding members tier - also have access to these letters, priority consideration to become pen pals themselves, plus a special handwritten letter or postcard as a thank you.

Access to Picos Gêmeos Chat, where we can discuss the letters, share thoughts, or simply connect.

What are your thoughts?

Is there anything you’d like to see in this series? Questions you’d ask Stefan or future correspondents? Would you be interested in becoming a pen pal yourself? Let me know in the comments or message me directly on Substack.

Thank you for your continued support of Picos Gêmeos - and welcome to Between the Pines.🦉